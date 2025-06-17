50 Must-Watch TV Shows Based on Books

If you love binge-worthy TV and great books, this list is for you. These shows all come from actual novels by talented authors — no original screenplays here.

Whether you’re into thrillers, mysteries, or drama, there’s something fresh to add to your watchlist. Here’s the rundown, with platforms to help you track them down.

1. Sharp Objects

by Gillian Flynn (HBO)

A gripping psychological thriller about a reporter confronting dark secrets in her hometown.

2. Big Little Lies

by Liane Moriarty (HBO)

Drama around a group of women whose seemingly perfect lives unravel with deadly consequences.

3. You

by Caroline Kepnes (Netflix)

A chilling look into obsession as a charming man stalks the woman he’s fixated on.

4. Behind Her Eyes

by Sarah Pinborough (Netflix)

A twisty psychological thriller exploring secrets and mind games in a complicated love triangle.

5. The Night Agent

by Matthew Quirk (Netflix)

An intense political thriller about an FBI agent uncovering a conspiracy at the highest levels.

6. Reacher

by Lee Child (Amazon Prime Video)

Action-packed crime series following a tough ex-military investigator roaming the US.

7. The Outsider

by Stephen King (HBO)

A supernatural crime thriller about a murder case with eerie and inexplicable evidence.

8. Castle Rock

inspired by Stephen King (Hulu)

A dark anthology weaving stories from King’s famous fictional town, blending horror and suspense.

9. The Queen’s Gambit

by Walter Tevis (Netflix)

The journey of a chess prodigy battling addiction and personal demons on her rise to greatness.

10. The Undoing

by Jean Hanff Korelitz (HBO)

A psychological thriller unraveling a high-society marriage’s darkest secrets.

11. Normal People

by Sally Rooney (Hulu / BBC)

A tender, intimate look at the complicated relationship of two young people over several years.

12. Little Fires Everywhere

by Celeste Ng (Hulu)

A suburban drama exploring race, class, and motherhood in a seemingly perfect community.

13. The Haunting of Hill House

by Shirley Jackson (Netflix)

A chilling family horror story about trauma and ghosts in a haunted mansion.

14. The Handmaid’s Tale

by Margaret Atwood (Hulu)

Dystopian drama about a woman’s fight for survival under a totalitarian regime.

15. The Expanse

by James S.A. Corey (Amazon Prime Video)

Epic sci-fi adventure set in a colonized solar system on the brink of war.

16. The Witcher

by Andrzej Sapkowski (Netflix)

Fantasy series following a monster hunter navigating a dark, magical world.

17. Dexter

by Jeff Lindsay (Showtime)

A crime drama about a forensic expert who leads a secret life as a vigilante serial killer.

18. Mindhunter

by John E. Douglas & Mark Olshaker (Netflix)

FBI agents delve into the minds of serial killers to solve ongoing cases.

19. Outlander

by Diana Gabaldon (Starz)

Time-travel romance between a WWII nurse and an 18th-century Scottish warrior.

20. The Man in the High Castle

by Philip K. Dick (Amazon Prime Video)

Alternate history imagining a world where the Axis powers won WWII.

21. The Luminaries

by Eleanor Catton (BBC / New Zealand TV)

A historical mystery set during New Zealand’s gold rush era.

22. Good Omens

by Neil Gaiman & Terry Pratchett (Amazon Prime Video / BBC)

An angel and demon team up to prevent the apocalypse in this witty fantasy.

23. The Magicians

by Lev Grossman (Syfy)

Modern fantasy about students discovering magic’s darker, more dangerous side.

24. The Terror

by Dan Simmons (AMC)

Historical horror thriller based on a doomed Arctic expedition.

25. Lovecraft Country

by Matt Ruff (HBO)

A blend of horror, history, and social commentary set in 1950s America.

26. The Alienist

by Caleb Carr (TNT)

A dark crime thriller set in 1890s New York following a psychologist hunting a serial killer.

27. The 100

by Kass Morgan (CW)

Post-apocalyptic drama about survivors returning to Earth from space.

28. Tales of the City

by Armistead Maupin (Netflix)

A heartfelt drama about a diverse group living in 1970s San Francisco.

29. 13 Reasons Why

by Jay Asher (Netflix)

A teenager’s suicide unravels dark secrets among her classmates.

30. Killing Eve

by Luke Jennings (BBC America)

A thrilling cat-and-mouse game between a spy and a skilled assassin.

31. The Leftovers

by Tom Perrotta (HBO)

Explores life after a mysterious event causes 2% of the world’s population to vanish.

32. The Night Manager

by John le Carré (BBC / AMC)

A tense espionage thriller about an undercover operation in the arms trade.

33. The Sinner

by Petra Hammesfahr (USA Network)

Each season investigates a shocking crime from a new angle.

34. Ratched

by Ken Kesey (Netflix)

A twisted prequel exploring the origins of Nurse Ratched from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

35. The Flight Attendant

by Chris Bohjalian (HBO Max)

A flight attendant wakes up next to a dead passenger and unravels a conspiracy.

36. The Shrink Next Door

by Joe Cipriano (podcast/book) (Apple TV+)

Darkly comedic true story about a therapist who takes over a patient’s life.

37. Anatomy of a Scandal

by Sarah Vaughan (Netflix)

A political thriller exposing secrets behind a high-profile scandal.

38. Station Eleven

by Emily St. John Mandel (HBO Max)

Post-apocalyptic drama about a travelling theatre troupe after a pandemic.

39. Big Sky

by C.J. Box (ABC)

Crime thriller set in Montana following private detectives tracking kidnapped sisters.

40. The English

by Harry Lambert (BBC / BritBox)

Western drama about an Englishwoman seeking revenge in 1890s America.

41. The Essex Serpent

by Sarah Perry (Apple TV+)

A historical drama blending science, superstition, and a mysterious serpent legend.

42. The Girl Before

by JP Delaney (HBO Max)

A psychological thriller about two women living in the same eerie minimalist house.

43. Mr. Mercedes

by Stephen King (Audience Network)

A retired detective hunts a serial killer who taunts him by mail.

44. Grace (Roy Grace series)

by Peter James (ITV)

Crime drama following Detective Roy Grace solving complex cases in Brighton.

45. The Silent Patient

by Alex Michaelides (In development)

A psychological thriller about a woman who stops speaking after a violent incident.

46. The Passage

by Justin Cronin (Planned adaptation)

Post-apocalyptic horror about a government experiment gone wrong.

47. The Exorcist

by William Peter Blatty (Fox)

Modern take on the classic story of demonic possession and faith.

Which ones have you watched? Let us know in the comments