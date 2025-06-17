50 Must-Watch TV Shows Based on Books

If you love binge-worthy TV and great books, this list is for you. These shows all come from actual novels by talented authors — no original screenplays here.
Whether you’re into thrillers, mysteries, or drama, there’s something fresh to add to your watchlist. Here’s the rundown, with platforms to help you track them down.
1. Sharp Objects
by Gillian Flynn (HBO)
A gripping psychological thriller about a reporter confronting dark secrets in her hometown.
2. Big Little Lies
by Liane Moriarty (HBO)
Drama around a group of women whose seemingly perfect lives unravel with deadly consequences.
3. You
by Caroline Kepnes (Netflix)
A chilling look into obsession as a charming man stalks the woman he’s fixated on.
4. Behind Her Eyes
by Sarah Pinborough (Netflix)
A twisty psychological thriller exploring secrets and mind games in a complicated love triangle.
5. The Night Agent
by Matthew Quirk (Netflix)
An intense political thriller about an FBI agent uncovering a conspiracy at the highest levels.
6. Reacher
by Lee Child (Amazon Prime Video)
Action-packed crime series following a tough ex-military investigator roaming the US.
7. The Outsider
by Stephen King (HBO)
A supernatural crime thriller about a murder case with eerie and inexplicable evidence.
8. Castle Rock
inspired by Stephen King (Hulu)
A dark anthology weaving stories from King’s famous fictional town, blending horror and suspense.
9. The Queen’s Gambit
by Walter Tevis (Netflix)
The journey of a chess prodigy battling addiction and personal demons on her rise to greatness.
10. The Undoing
by Jean Hanff Korelitz (HBO)
A psychological thriller unraveling a high-society marriage’s darkest secrets.
11. Normal People
by Sally Rooney (Hulu / BBC)
A tender, intimate look at the complicated relationship of two young people over several years.
12. Little Fires Everywhere
by Celeste Ng (Hulu)
A suburban drama exploring race, class, and motherhood in a seemingly perfect community.
13. The Haunting of Hill House
by Shirley Jackson (Netflix)
A chilling family horror story about trauma and ghosts in a haunted mansion.
14. The Handmaid’s Tale
by Margaret Atwood (Hulu)
Dystopian drama about a woman’s fight for survival under a totalitarian regime.
15. The Expanse
by James S.A. Corey (Amazon Prime Video)
Epic sci-fi adventure set in a colonized solar system on the brink of war.
16. The Witcher
by Andrzej Sapkowski (Netflix)
Fantasy series following a monster hunter navigating a dark, magical world.
17. Dexter
by Jeff Lindsay (Showtime)
A crime drama about a forensic expert who leads a secret life as a vigilante serial killer.
18. Mindhunter
by John E. Douglas & Mark Olshaker (Netflix)
FBI agents delve into the minds of serial killers to solve ongoing cases.
19. Outlander
by Diana Gabaldon (Starz)
Time-travel romance between a WWII nurse and an 18th-century Scottish warrior.
20. The Man in the High Castle
by Philip K. Dick (Amazon Prime Video)
Alternate history imagining a world where the Axis powers won WWII.
21. The Luminaries
by Eleanor Catton (BBC / New Zealand TV)
A historical mystery set during New Zealand’s gold rush era.
22. Good Omens
by Neil Gaiman & Terry Pratchett (Amazon Prime Video / BBC)
An angel and demon team up to prevent the apocalypse in this witty fantasy.
23. The Magicians
by Lev Grossman (Syfy)
Modern fantasy about students discovering magic’s darker, more dangerous side.
24. The Terror
by Dan Simmons (AMC)
Historical horror thriller based on a doomed Arctic expedition.
25. Lovecraft Country
by Matt Ruff (HBO)
A blend of horror, history, and social commentary set in 1950s America.
26. The Alienist
by Caleb Carr (TNT)
A dark crime thriller set in 1890s New York following a psychologist hunting a serial killer.
27. The 100
by Kass Morgan (CW)
Post-apocalyptic drama about survivors returning to Earth from space.
28. Tales of the City
by Armistead Maupin (Netflix)
A heartfelt drama about a diverse group living in 1970s San Francisco.
29. 13 Reasons Why
by Jay Asher (Netflix)
A teenager’s suicide unravels dark secrets among her classmates.
30. Killing Eve
by Luke Jennings (BBC America)
A thrilling cat-and-mouse game between a spy and a skilled assassin.
31. The Leftovers
by Tom Perrotta (HBO)
Explores life after a mysterious event causes 2% of the world’s population to vanish.
32. The Night Manager
by John le Carré (BBC / AMC)
A tense espionage thriller about an undercover operation in the arms trade.
33. The Sinner
by Petra Hammesfahr (USA Network)
Each season investigates a shocking crime from a new angle.
34. Ratched
by Ken Kesey (Netflix)
A twisted prequel exploring the origins of Nurse Ratched from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.
35. The Flight Attendant
by Chris Bohjalian (HBO Max)
A flight attendant wakes up next to a dead passenger and unravels a conspiracy.
36. The Shrink Next Door
by Joe Cipriano (podcast/book) (Apple TV+)
Darkly comedic true story about a therapist who takes over a patient’s life.
37. Anatomy of a Scandal
by Sarah Vaughan (Netflix)
A political thriller exposing secrets behind a high-profile scandal.
38. Station Eleven
by Emily St. John Mandel (HBO Max)
Post-apocalyptic drama about a travelling theatre troupe after a pandemic.
39. Big Sky
by C.J. Box (ABC)
Crime thriller set in Montana following private detectives tracking kidnapped sisters.
40. The English
by Harry Lambert (BBC / BritBox)
Western drama about an Englishwoman seeking revenge in 1890s America.
41. The Essex Serpent
by Sarah Perry (Apple TV+)
A historical drama blending science, superstition, and a mysterious serpent legend.
42. The Girl Before
by JP Delaney (HBO Max)
A psychological thriller about two women living in the same eerie minimalist house.
43. Mr. Mercedes
by Stephen King (Audience Network)
A retired detective hunts a serial killer who taunts him by mail.
44. Grace (Roy Grace series)
by Peter James (ITV)
Crime drama following Detective Roy Grace solving complex cases in Brighton.
45. The Silent Patient
by Alex Michaelides (In development)
A psychological thriller about a woman who stops speaking after a violent incident.
46. The Passage
by Justin Cronin (Planned adaptation)
Post-apocalyptic horror about a government experiment gone wrong.
47. The Exorcist
by William Peter Blatty (Fox)
Modern take on the classic story of demonic possession and faith.
