New Kids and Family Movies (Winter 2025)

Cinemas across Australia have a bunch of new family movies on the way — perfect for school holidays or a weekend treat. From animated adventures to superhero reboots, there’s a good mix of laughs, action and big-screen magic.

Here’s a quick rundown of what’s coming up, with age ratings included to help you find the right fit for your family.

1. Smurfs

In this vibrant new animated reboot, Smurfette (voiced by Rihanna) leads a courageous band of Smurfs on a journey into the real world to rescue Papa Smurf.

With humour, heart, and a colourful visual style, this latest take on the classic characters introduces a fresh story for a new generation.

The voice cast also features James Corden, Daniel Levy, Natasha Lyonne, Octavia Spencer, and John Goodman.



Age Rating: G (General — Suitable for all ages)

2. Elio

Pixar’s latest sci-fi adventure follows 11-year-old Elio (voiced by Yonas Kibreab), who is mistakenly beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization, as Earth’s ambassador.

With guidance from his mother Olga (Zoe Saldaña), Elio navigates this cosmic misadventure, forging unexpected bonds and discovering his true identity.

Age Rating: G (General — Suitable for all ages)

3. Jurassic World: Rebirth

Set five years after Jurassic World: Dominion, this chapter follows an expedition team led by Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) and Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) on a mission to extract dinosaur DNA from a remote island.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, it blends thrilling action and awe-inspiring dinosaurs in a fresh narrative.

Age Rating: PG (Parental Guidance recommended — suitable for older kids and tweens)

4. How to Train Your Dragon (Live-Action)

The beloved animated classic comes to life in this live-action adaptation. Mason Thames stars as Hiccup, a young Viking who befriends Toothless, a dragon.

With Nico Parker as Astrid and Gerard Butler reprising Stoick, the film offers a visually stunning and emotional experience that’s perfect for families.

Age Rating: PG (Parental Guidance recommended — mild peril and violence, some scenes may upset young children)

5. Superman

Directed by James Gunn, this reboot explores Clark Kent’s early years as Superman, starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan.

The film delves into Superman’s struggle to reconcile his alien heritage with his human upbringing, setting the stage for a new DC era.

Age Rating: PG (Parental Guidance recommended — suitable for tweens and older kids)

6. The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Marvel Studios introduces the First Family to the MCU with Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Set against a retro-futuristic 1960s backdrop, the film explores the origins and dynamics of the iconic superhero team.

Age Rating: PG (Parental Guidance recommended — suitable for tweens and older kids).

7. The Bad Guys 2

The fan-favourite criminal-turned-good guys return for more heists and hijinks. Voices include Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, and Awkwafina.

This fast-paced sequel is filled with laughs as the reformed criminals face new challenges.

Age Rating: PG (Parental Guidance recommended — suitable for younger kids and tweens)

Whether you’re planning a family outing or a special movie date, the next few months bring a wide range of films suited for all ages and tastes. Don’t forget to check your local cinema listings for exact showtimes and age restrictions before booking tickets.