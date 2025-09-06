Movie Review: Irena’s Vow

In cinemas throughout Australia from the 21st August 2025 is Irena’s Vow. It’s a war drama film directed by Louise Archambault and written by Dan Gordon.

This movie is based on the true story of Irena Gut Opdyke, a 17-year-old Polish nursing student who protected and sheltered 12 Jewish workers during the Holocaust.

The movie, which was also a Broadway play, is about how Irena was employed as a housekeeper for a Nazi Major. And seeing the plight these people faced, she found a way to shelter them in the cellar.

She risked her life to save these people and housed them until the end of the German Occupation. At times, the reality of what Irena was seeing day to day was so hard to see and very confronting. But she did what she had to do to keep them safe.

Like many war survivors, Irena never really spoke of these days until she was much older. The notes and photos at the end of the film enabled us to see some of these outcomes of the couples she helped, which I found interesting.

The movie had an amazing cast, including Sophie Nelisse and Dougray Scott. This film brought to light the courageous actions of a young woman, Irena, and I am glad her story is being told.

KEY CAST : Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Dougray Scott (BAFTA & Emmy Award Winner – Mission: Impossible II), Andrzej Seweryn, Maciej Nawrocki, Sharon Azrieli

DIRECTOR : Louise Archambault (multi-award-winning director – And the Birds Rained Down).

Have you seen this movie, or is it on your watchlist? Let us know in the comments below.