Toy Story 5: The Toys Are Coming Back

🎬 Toy Story 5 is happening — and it’s real!

If you grew up with Woody, Buzz, and the gang, get ready to welcome them back to the big screen. Pixar has officially confirmed that Toy Story 5 is coming to cinemas in June 2026 here in Australia.

🧸 A New Adventure for Old Favourites

The next chapter promises to bring our favourite toys into a new adventure, exploring what happens when the old favourites have to stay relevant in a world dominated by screens and tech.

While plot details are still under wraps, early information suggests it’ll mix the heart and humour we all love about the franchise.

📣 Why Parents Might Be More Excited Than Kids

Whether you’re revisiting these characters for nostalgia or introducing them to the next generation, Toy Story 5 looks set to be a movie that families can enjoy together.

Parents who grew up with the originals may even be more excited than the kids, eager for that hit of nostalgia and to share the magic with a new audience.

🎉 A Little Fun for the Parents

Watching Toy Story 5 might bring back memories of:

The first time you saw Woody and Buzz meet, and Buzz’s epic “to infinity and beyond” moment.

Laughing at Mr. Potato Head’s sarcastic one-liners or Rex’s nervous antics.

The tears during Toy Story 3 when the toys faced that heartbreaking goodbye.

This movie isn’t just for kids. It’s a chance to relive those iconic moments and introduce a new generation to the toys we’ve all loved for decades.