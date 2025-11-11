Laufey – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

Laufey is a Grammy-winning Icelandic-Chinese artist. She just dropped her new take on Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town, and it’s exactly the kind of cosy, vintage vibe we all need right now.

Her holiday songs have become a yearly thing, starting with Love To Keep Me Warm back in 2021, then The Christmas Waltz, Christmas Dreaming, and Santa Baby with Bill Murray. This year’s version of Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town joins the collection, along with her original track, Christmas Magic.

Take a listen to Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town:

Laufey’s had a massive year. Her latest album A Matter of Time hit #4 on the Billboard 200 and #1 on the Jazz Albums chart. She just wrapped her North American arena tour and already has sold-out shows coming up across Europe.

Her mix of jazz, classical, and pop is something special, and somehow her holiday songs make everything feel softer and a little more magical.

🎧 You can stream Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town now wherever you listen to music.