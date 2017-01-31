Nathaniel – New Single and Tour

Since first appearing on X Factor, Nathaniel is now a multi-platinum selling artist.

He is back with an original new single titled “Vapours”, which comes complete with a video clip. Have a watch here:

Since taking some time out to find his identity, Nathaniel discussed his journey –

“I’ve been finding my own drive and vision. I almost gave up on something that allows my heart and soul to speak. I want to be that person who you thought couldn’t make history.”

If you are a fan of Nathaniel, he is currently touring:

NATHANIEL NATIONAL VAPOURS TOUR

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 10 | MS COLLINS (PHAT FRIDAYS), VIC | 18+

http://mscollins.com.au/other_pages/phat-fridays

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 11 | SUMMERSAULT FESTIVAL, VIC

http://www.melton.vic.gov.au/Out-n-About/Events/Summersault-2017

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 17 | I LOVE RNB FRIDAYS @ THE KEY CLUB, VIC | 18+

http://thekeyclub.com.au

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 18 | SEVEN NIGHTCLUB, VIC | 18+

http://sevennightclub.com

SATURDAY MARCH 11 | SUNSET AT THE SOUNDSHELL, WA

http://www.ckb.wa.gov.au

