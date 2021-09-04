EVENTS FEATURED MUSIC

Natalie Imbruglia’s New Video: On My Way

September 3, 2021
rach
Natalie Imbruglia has released a video for her new single On My Way. This single has been lifted from her upcoming album Firebird due to be released on the 24th of September.

You can watch the video here:

Firebird is available for pre-order, you can get yours here.

Other tracks on this album will include:

  1. Build it Better
  2. Nothing Missing
  3. What it Feels Like
  4. On My Way
  5. Maybe it’s Great
  6. Just Like Old Times
  7. When You Love Too Much
  8. Not Sorry
  9. Human Touch
  10. Change of Heart
  11. Invisible Things
  12. Dive to the Deep
  13. River
  14. Firebird

So, what do you think of the single On My Way? Let us know in the comments section below!

