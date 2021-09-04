Natalie Imbruglia’s New Video: On My Way

Natalie Imbruglia has released a video for her new single On My Way. This single has been lifted from her upcoming album Firebird due to be released on the 24th of September.

You can watch the video here:

Firebird is available for pre-order, you can get yours here.

Other tracks on this album will include:

Build it Better Nothing Missing What it Feels Like On My Way Maybe it’s Great Just Like Old Times When You Love Too Much Not Sorry Human Touch Change of Heart Invisible Things Dive to the Deep River Firebird

