Natalie Imbruglia’s New Video: On My Way

Natalie Imbruglia has released a video for her new single On My Way. This single has been lifted from her upcoming album Firebird due to be released on the 24th of September.
You can watch the video here:
Firebird is available for pre-order, you can get yours here.
Other tracks on this album will include:
- Build it Better
- Nothing Missing
- What it Feels Like
- On My Way
- Maybe it’s Great
- Just Like Old Times
- When You Love Too Much
- Not Sorry
- Human Touch
- Change of Heart
- Invisible Things
- Dive to the Deep
- River
- Firebird
So, what do you think of the single On My Way? Let us know in the comments section below!
I am a mother of four beautiful children. I can’t leave a book unfinished which equals a lot of late nights! When I’m not reading you can find me in the garden, or helping out at Beauty and Lace.