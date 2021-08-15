MOVIES MUSIC

Adam Levine – Good Mood (Paw Patrol: The Movie)

August 13, 2021
Paw Patrol: The Movie is set to hit cinemas on September 16, 2021. If you have a paw-obsessed little one in your life, you’ll be eagerly awaiting this new release.

In the meantime, Adam Levine has released a single from the movie called “Good Mood”.

The video clip features your favorite pups, including Rocky, Rubble, Chase, Skye, Zuma, Marshall, Everest, and their best friend Ryder.

You can watch, and listen to it right here:

What will the Paw Patrol pups get up to next? You’ll just have to wait until September to find out.

