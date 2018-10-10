Win with Ghost Stories (Double Passes)

Based on the critically acclaimed, record-breaking play, GHOST STORIES follows Professor Philip Goodman (Andy Nyman), a renowned sceptic of all things supernatural. His idol, psychologist Charles Cameron, who had mysteriously disappeared, reveals to Goodman that he has been in hiding since realising his own arrogance in trying to rationalise the spirit world. Accusing Goodman of the same disrespect he gives him three case histories to solve: a night watchman hunted on the job; a troubled man confronted whilst broken down in a forest; and a city trader (Martin Freeman) disturbed by strange goings on as he awaits the birth of his first child.

Each baffling, horrifying case supports the existence of unseen forces, taking a toll on Goodman and everything he has ever believed.

You can watch the trailer here:

If you would like to see this at the movies, we have two double passes up for grabs. For your chance to win tell us in the comments section below your favourite ghost story!

Competition closes 21/10/18 midnight AEST. You must be subscribed to the Beauty and Lace newsletter OR a Facebook fan to enter. Make sure you use a valid email address so we can contact you if you are a lucky winner.

Terms and conditions

– All decisions are final and no correspondence will be entered into.

– Competition is a game of skill. Chance plays no part in determining the winner.

– Prize not negotiable, and cannot be exchanged or taken as cash.

– One entry per person

– Competition open to Australian residents only

– Entries are only valid if all required fields have been entered. No responsibility accepted for lost, late or misdirected entries.

– All entries become the property of Beauty and Lace. Your details will not be given or sold to any third parties unless required for claiming of the prize.

– We reserve the right to make changes to the prize and competition if required.

– Winners will be notified by email