WIN: Walking Out and Paradox on DVD

by 25 Comments

With movies Walking Out and Paradox being released on DVD and Digitial this month, we have one prize pack up for grabs. Read on for your chance to win!

Walking Out

Fourteen-year-old David (Josh Wiggins) is on his annual visit to rural Montana to see his brooding, off the grid father, Cal (Matt Bomer). Separated from the comforts of home, David is reluctant and resentful as Cal plans the boy’s first big game hint. As the pair ascend into the wilderness, their trip is disrupted by a chance encounter with a grizzly bear. Unable to walk, a wounded Cal realises they must both rely on his son’s strength to survive the elements and treacherous terrain on their journey to safety.

On DVD and Digital from 18th July 2018

Paradox

When his daughter goes missing in Thailand, a Hong Kong cop (Louis Koo) teams with local police (Tony Jaa, Wu Yue) to find her, but instead finds himself embroiled in a web of corruption and violence in this explosive thriller from famed action director Wilson Yip (IpMan, Trilogy, SPL: Kill Zone). A vibrant yet heartbreaking portrait of life on the fringe, the film garnered critical acclaim at Cannes and an OSCAR Nomination for Willem Dafoe.

On DVD and Digital from 18th July 2018

For your chance to win watch the trailers and let us know in the comments section below why you want to win this prize!

Competition closes 17/07/18 midnight AEST. You must be subscribed to the Beauty and Lace newsletter OR a Facebook fan to enter. Make sure you use a valid email address so we can contact you if you are a lucky winner.

Terms and conditions

– All decisions are final and no correspondence will be entered into.
– Competition is a game of skill. Chance plays no part in determining the winner.
– Prize not negotiable, and cannot be exchanged or taken as cash.
– One entry per person
– Competition open to Australian residents only
– Entries are only valid if all required fields have been entered. No responsibility accepted for lost, late or misdirected entries.
– All entries become the property of Beauty and Lace. Your details will not be given or sold to any third parties unless required for claiming of the prize.
– We reserve the right to make changes to the prize and competition if required.
– Winners will be notified by email


Comments

  1. Wow such exciting stories love to watch sound so much more exciting than everyday ones that are around

  2. Both movies sound intriguing with some suspense, survival and drama which is right up my alley. Would love to lure my 3 boys out of their computer trance to watch these together as a family. Crossing my fingers and toes for this one.

  3. Who doesn’t like a great disaster movie or a great psychological thriller. These both look like incredibly spellbinding epics

  4. I’d love to win Walking Out it’s something both hubby and I would sit and watch together and he only gets 3 nights 2 1/2 days off out of 14 days, we spend 1 night having tea with my parents the next with his parents so only get 1 night together and movies are very rare for us let alone going to cinema I’d love to treat him seeing he works so hard to provide for us doing 12-16 hour shifts as a tow truck driver.

  6. Gee when I watch suspense and drama I ‘m always quite vocal – calling out and squealing. I’m a nightmare in a cinema for those around me. It’s DVDs all the way for me. I don’t have to feel self conscious and can scream as much as I like. These two look great

  8. So my husband and I do get together and love watching anything that is action packed, suspenseful and great drama. Walking out sounds great as I love survival and movies with beautiful scenery too. I am keeping my eye out for this one now.
    Paradox looks interesting but I know that sometimes I would have to cover my eyes but certainly an entertaining and action packed again.

  13. I would love to have something to watch that is exciting and this looks great,especially when it’s too cold to go out.

  16. As a Mum of four young kids, I use movies as my de-stress, escape the world, time out, so I’d love to be chosen. Both these movies, especially ‘Walking Out’ sound right up my alley! Don’t get me wrong, ‘Paradox’ sounds equally as intriguing and I do love a good art house film. 🙂

  17. I’m still the owner of a CD player and love to watch old school at home with popcorn and family
    , this is my ideal prize

  18. Both these movies would be great for the movie and nibbles sessions friends and I have every few months.

  19. Both movies would be exciting and adventurous additions to our movie night viewings thank you.

  20. I would love to win this competition as I love thrillers and movies set out in the wilderness, stories of survival.

  21. I want to see Paradox the suspense of finding someone in another country is exciting and I want to see how the twists turn out. Walking out is empowering , you don’t know what your capable of until you are put in a position.

  23. The perils of travelling abroad look to be well represented and then also the perils of travel at home. A great prize promising adventure, excitement and gasps

