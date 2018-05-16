WIN: Tickets to Ryan (MAFS) Looking for Love Tour (Adelaide)

Ryan Gallagher, best-known as “Ryan from MAFS”, has announced his first national stand-up comedy tour which will see him make his debut as a headliner throughout May, travelling to Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne.

The tradie, who got the number of a gorgeous girl in a Sydney bar, not knowing she was a Producer scouting for Married At First Sight contestants, ended up being cast and having the experience of a lifetime. Rollercoaster ride though it was, he says he wouldn’t change a thing. Having mentioned his comedian aspirations in a media interview, it lead to an offer of a guest slot at Yarraville Laughs’ 5thbirthday, where he made his debut.

Says Ryan, “I was sh*tting myself but luckily, somehow, after lots of preparation, it became the greatest night of my life.” And now, Ryan Gallagher is set to bring his extraordinary story of life before, during and after MAFS to stages across the nation.

Expect big laughs, sensational secrets, and hard-fought insights on how to handle occasionally feeling alone. Everybody, on the count of three …. ‘Awww’. Featuring 75 minutes of stand-up, audience Q & A, upfront & honest live interview (ie: arguments about his weird Spotify & Netflix favourites), Instagram & Snapchat horror stories, plus a Selfie Meet & Greet session, this show will entertain all.

RYAN FROM MAFS – LOOKING FOR LOVE TOUR Tickets available now through https://www.facebook.com/pg/RealRyanGallagher/events/

MELBOURNE

Yarraville Laughs – Fri May 18 @8.30pm

Tickets www.yarravillelaughs.com/

ADELAIDE

Arkaba – Sat May 19 @ 7.30pm

Tickets http://www.adelaidecomedy.com/buy-tickets/

PERTH

FREMANTLE Little Creatures Next Door Fri June 1

https://www.trybooking.com/VSQK

PERTH Lazy Susan’s Comedy Den Sat June 2, 4pm (20 tixs left)

https://www.trybooking.com/VQXK

PERTH Lazy Susan’s Comedy Den Sat June 2, 6pm (SOLD OUT)

WIN TICKETS IN ADELAIDE!

We have a double pass to Ryan’s show in Adelaide on the 19th May 2018 up for grabs! Enter quickly because this will be closing soon.

For your chance to win, tell us in the comments section below who you would take with you!

Competition closes 18/05/18 1pm AEST. You must be subscribed to the Beauty and Lace newsletter OR a Facebook fan to enter. Make sure you use a valid email address so we can contact you if you are a lucky winner.



Terms and conditions

– All decisions are final and no correspondence will be entered into.

– Competition is a game of skill. Chance plays no part in determining the winner.

– Prize not negotiable, and cannot be exchanged or taken as cash.

– One entry per person

– Competition open to Australian residents only

– Entries are only valid if all required fields have been entered. No responsibility accepted for lost, late or misdirected entries.

– All entries become the property of Beauty and Lace. Your details will not be given or sold to any third parties unless required for claiming of the prize.

– We reserve the right to make changes to the prize and competition if required.

– Winners will be notified by email

