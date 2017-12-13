WIN: George Gently Complete Box Set

It’s nearly Christmas and here at Beauty and Lace we would love to share the festive cheer. Thanks to Acorn Media we will be selecting one lucky reader to win a box set of the COMPLETE George Gently collection, series 1-8; which includes the shocking series finale.
George Gently is a long running British crime drama that has kept fans entertained for years, now it is all here in one place. This 16 disc collection includes every episode from Series 1 to the final Series 8.
The series is set in England in the 1960s-1970s and it is a time of great change in the world. Chief Inspector George Gently, played by Martin Shaw, is one of detective fiction’s unsung heroes. His passionate investigations reveal the dark underbelly of society.
Chief Inspector George Gently is a policeman with a strong sense of justice. His ambitious and undisciplined sidekick is Sergeant John Bacchus, played by Lee Ingleby, who is overawed as well as thrilled to be working for the legendary detective.
The George Gently Collection is available in-store and online from December 13th.
RRP: $149.95
#christmas2017 #giftingDVDs #greatformumdadandthegrandparents #Britishcrimedrama #beautyandlaceChristmas
Thanks to Acorn Media we have ONE Complete George Gently Collection Box Set to give away. For your chance to win please tell us in the comments below who you would share the gift of George Gently with and why.
Competition closes 20/12/17 midnight AEST. You must be subscribed to the Beauty and Lace newsletter OR a Facebook fan to enter. Make sure you use a valid email address so we can contact you if you are a lucky winner.
Terms and conditions
– All decisions are final and no correspondence will be entered into.
– Competition is a game of skill. Chance plays no part in determining the winner.
– Prize not negotiable, and cannot be exchanged or taken as cash.
– One entry per person
– Competition open to Australian residents only
– Entries are only valid if all required fields have been entered. No responsibility accepted for lost, late or misdirected entries.
– All entries become the property of Beauty and Lace. Your details will not be given or sold to any third parties unless required for claiming of the prize.
– We reserve the right to make changes to the prize and competition if required.
– Winners will be notified by email
Comments
Rachel Kriss-Newell says
My mum is a really big fan of English dramas. And since Dad died, having served in the NSW Police Force for 37 years, she yearns for police dramas. I think it makes her feel closer to Dad even though he’s no longer with us.
Deborah Bolam says
I would share with my hubby, we are both George Gently fans and John Bacchus is also a great character we have been watching this show for years but have missed some episodes
Mick Gillies says
My darling partner who like me has an immense love of British Crime shows and Chief Inspector George Gently is right up with the best
Lesley Olariu says
Ah, English detectives, how do I love thee?
Let me count the ways…. Sherlock, Barnaby, Morse, Frost, Banks, Wexford, Vera and of course George Gently. My hubby has no choice but to settle in and join me in some old school crime indulgence!
Victoria Purman says
This one definitely goes to the hubby. We love George Gently – and we remember Martin Shaw in “The Professionals” back in the 1970s. He was Bodie or Doyle – we can never remember! The final episode was gut-wrenching and would love to go back to the beginning to see all the fashion and the cars and life without mobile phones!
Claire Thrower says
My mum she absolutely loves the show, think she might have a crust on George, i know she would absolutely love this for xmas.
Marcia says
I would share this with my wonderful cousin Maurissa. She absolutely loves this show, and after a lousy 18 months during which both her parents (my aunt and uncle) died suddenly,, one friend was killed in a road traffic accident and 3 friends died of cancer I think she deserves to have something nice happen. Thank you for the opportunity.
Lorraine C says
My husband – we don’t find many TV shows that we both enjoy, but this sounds like it might be one. A good crime drama for me, and the British sensibility – with less overt violence than some dramas – for my husband. The social history aspects would interest us both.
And the most important thing: with eight seasons, that’s a lot of snuggling on the couch when the kids are in bed!