WIN: George Gently Complete Box Set

It’s nearly Christmas and here at Beauty and Lace we would love to share the festive cheer. Thanks to Acorn Media we will be selecting one lucky reader to win a box set of the COMPLETE George Gently collection, series 1-8; which includes the shocking series finale.

George Gently is a long running British crime drama that has kept fans entertained for years, now it is all here in one place. This 16 disc collection includes every episode from Series 1 to the final Series 8.

The series is set in England in the 1960s-1970s and it is a time of great change in the world. Chief Inspector George Gently, played by Martin Shaw, is one of detective fiction’s unsung heroes. His passionate investigations reveal the dark underbelly of society.

Chief Inspector George Gently is a policeman with a strong sense of justice. His ambitious and undisciplined sidekick is Sergeant John Bacchus, played by Lee Ingleby, who is overawed as well as thrilled to be working for the legendary detective.

The George Gently Collection is available in-store and online from December 13th.

RRP: $149.95

Thanks to Acorn Media we have ONE Complete George Gently Collection Box Set to give away. For your chance to win please tell us in the comments below who you would share the gift of George Gently with and why.

Competition closes 20/12/17 midnight AEST. You must be subscribed to the Beauty and Lace newsletter OR a Facebook fan to enter. Make sure you use a valid email address so we can contact you if you are a lucky winner.



