WIN: 3 Movie Pack – RBG, Belle and Sebastian 3, Rabbit Proof Fence

Spring has sprung and the weather is much more glorious than it has been recently but there are still some days that just beg for you to be curled on the couch with a great movie.

So here’s the rundown, we have one set of DVDs for one lucky winner. The set includes:

RBG DVD (RRP: $24.99)

HERO. ICON. DISSENTER.

At the age of 85, U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has built an impressive legal legacy as a pioneer in gender equality. RBG explores the inspiring and unique personal journey of this diminutive, quiet warrior’s rise to the USA’s highest court – and her impact along the way – changing the rules, shaping the laws and becoming an unexpected pop-culture icon.

Running Time: 1hr 36m

Rating: PG | Parental Guidance

Cast: Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Director: Betsy West

Belle & Sebastian 3: Friends for Life DVD (RRP: $24.99)

The heart-warming story of lifelong friends continues with the third instalment in the Belle & Sebastian franchise.

A now 12 year-old Sebastian has decided not to follow his father and Angelina to Canada, deciding to stay in the alps to watch over Belle who has now become the mother of three beautiful pups. When a stranger arrives claiming to be Belle’s rightful owner, Sebastian will do everything it takes to protect his best friend and her little ones.

Please note: This film is in French with English Subtitles

On Digital & DVD: October 31.

Running Time: 1hr 30m

Rating: PG | Parental Guidance

Cast: Félix Bossuet, Clovis Cornillac, Tchéky Karyo, Thierry Neuvic

Director: Clovis Cornillac

Rabbit Proof Fence Blu-Ray ($29.99)

The controversial topic of the Stolen Generation is played out in this true story about three Aboriginal girls. Taken from their home and separated from their mothers, they are sent to a remote settlement 1,500 miles away. In response they attempt the impossible and embark on a daring escape and epic journey to find their way back home – across an unforgiving landscape that will test their very will to survive.

Running time: 94min

Rating: PG | Parental Guidance

Cast: Everlyn Sampi, Tianna Sansbury, Laura Monaghan, David Gulpilil, Jason Clarke, Kenneth Branagh

Director: Phillip Noyce

