WIN: 2:22 and Slumber: DVD PACKS

2:22
Australia’s Teresa Palmer (Hackshaw Ridge, Warm Bodies) stars alongside Game of Thrones’ Michiel Huisman in a story of a love that will not die and lovers who may not survive. Air traffic controller Dylan (Huisman) lives his life each day with consistent precision but nevertheless senses something is missing. An ominous pattern of events becomes evident as it starts to repeat itself in exactly the same manner, at exactly 2:22 pm every day. When he crosses paths with the beautiful Sarah (Palmer) they both feel a sense of connection, but little do they know they share a bond that transcends time itself.
Out on DVD and Digital on 20th June 2018. RRP $19.99
Slumber
Haunted by the mysterious nocturnal death of her younger brother, Alice, a sleep doctor is forced to abandon her scientific mindset after agreeing to help a family who suffers from a traumatic form of parasomnia. Little does she know, they are in fact being tortured by a demonic entity that feeds on the weak during their sleep, sadistically separating its victims from their surroundings. To survive and save the family, Alice must fight to stay awake out of the clutches of the dark spirit.
