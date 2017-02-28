User Reviews: MOVIE – Alone In Berlin

Rated M

Inspired by a true story, and based on the international best-seller by Hans Fallada, ALONE IN BERLIN shines the light on two ordinary German people who made an extraordinary impact.

Video Preview:

Berlin, 1940. Working class couple Otto and Anna Quangel (Brendan Gleeson and Emma Thompson) receive the news that their only son has been killed on the battlefield. Already disillusioned with The Führer and The Fatherland, the loss of their son proves the tipping point and Otto begins a campaign of civil disobedience, writing messages on postcards that urge fellow Germans to resist the Nazi regime.

Anna soon partners with Otto and together they covertly distribute hundreds of postcards, left in stairwells and mailboxes across the city. At the head of the police force trying to track down the dissenters is Escherich(Daniel Brühl) who faces enormous pressure to find, stop and bring the traitors to justice. Acting alone in their unique attempt to turn the tide on support for the Third Reich, this unassuming couple’s sacrifice became an important element of the German Resistance.

Alone in Berlin will be in cinemas from March 2nd 2017.

