USER REVIEWS: Delicious Season 2

Delicious is a television show starring the amusing actress Dawn French, of The Vicar of Dibley fame. We were fortunate to run a user review for season one of the new show last July and everyone involved loved it. This year we are able to offer 10 DVDs of Season Two for our members to review.

There are four episodes in the second season of Delicious, as there was with the first, and they are airing on the ABC this March.

Delicious Season 2 sees the return of Dawn French as Gina and Emilia Fox as Sam to the Penrose Hotel.

About Delicious Season 2

Since our last visit to the Penrose Hotel, Gina and Sam’s business has been booming, their fragile friendship has lasted, and they are on the lookout for a new protégé in the kitchen.

Unfortunately, it’s not long before the dynamics of family, love, rivalry and life start to get in the way of their tranquillity. Not least when Gina’s estranged father (Franco Nero) turns up at the doorstep combined with further surprises from the past and the impact of Leo’s legacy…

Delicious season 2 stars Dawn French (Vicar of Dibley), Emilia Fox (Silent Witness), Iain Glen (Game of Thrones), Tanya Reynolds (Death in Paradise) and Sheila Hancock (New Tricks). The series is directed by Clare Kilner and John Hardwick.

Delicious is an honest and compelling story of love, sex, lies and betrayal, where things are never as they seem.

Thanks to Acorn Media we were able to get a copy of the DVD to ten of our Beauty and Lace Club members to review. We look forward to hearing what they think in the comments below.

