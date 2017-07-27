User Review: Delicious

Delicious is a four part TV series starring Dawn French, Emilia Fox and Iain Glen which recently aired on ABC1. The show did so well that it has already been renewed for a second season and has just released on DVD.

Delicious stars Vicar of Dibley’s Dawn French, Game of Thrones star Iain Glen and Emilia Fox of Silent Witness.

Dawn French plays passionate cook Gina, who was once married to Iain Glen’s character, Leo Vincent, a successful entrepreneur, chef in Cornwall. Leo’s success is largely thanks to Gina’s exceptional cooking but after he leaves her for the glamorous Sam, played by Emilia Fox, his business continued to thrive.

Sam confides in Gina when she is suspicious that Leo is having an affair, she is confident that Gina will recognise the signs. Secrets and scandals begin to see the light leaving Sam and Gina trying to fix their broken families. Can they build a friendship or will they tear each other apart?

Delicious is an honest and compelling story of love, lies, and betrayal, where things are never as they seem.

