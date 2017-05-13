User Review: Agatha Christie’s The Witness for the Prosecution

Agatha Christie’s The Witness for The Prosecution has recently aired on Pay TV and has just been released on DVD in Australia.

Sarah Phelps is a screenwriter known for Great Expectations, The Casual Vacancy, And Then There Were None and now she can add Agatha Christie’s The Witness for The Prosecution to that list.

The cast includes Toby Jones of Detectorists and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Andrea Riseborough of Bloodline and National Treasure, David Haig of the Thick of it and Mo, Billy Howle of The Sense of an Ending and Cider with Rosie, Monica Dolan of Appropriate Adult and The Casual Vacancy and Kim Cattrall of Sex and the City and Sensitive Skin.

It is London in the 1920s and the glamorous heiress Emily French, played by Kim Cattrall, is found brutally murdered in her gorgeous home. Leonard Vole, played by Billy Howle, is accused of the crime and it seems like an open and shut case. John Mayhew, played by Toby Jones, is the penniless solicitor hoping Leonard’s wife will provide him an alibi. Unfortunately the enigmatic chorus girl Romaine, played by Andrea Riseborough, is not a reliable witness.

As Mayhew starts to connect with Leonard, his need to prove the young man’s innocence becomes more than a professional obligation. Betrayed by his wife and with the odds stacked against him, all seems lost for Leonard until a piece of evidence surfaces that could change everything.

Check out the trailer here:

Thanks to Acorn Media we were able to get a copy of the DVD to five of our Beauty and Lace Club members to review. We look forward to hearing what they think in the comments below.

