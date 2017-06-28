TV Show: Cleverman Season 2

Season 2 of Cleverman is getting ready to air on ABC on Thursday, June 29 at 9:30pm in Australia. This original drama series has been much acclaimed and while I’m still playing catch up of season 1 on iView, I will be ready for the 6 episodes of season 2.

The story is set sometime in the future with some unusual mythical creatures having to survive amongst the humans. The humans aren’t too happy about this.

The cast includes Hunter Page-Lochard, Rob Collins, Iain Glen (Game of Thrones) and Deborah Mailman (love her). Here is a preview of Season 2, take a look so I can stop talking about it and get back to watching it:

Are you a fan of Cleverman? Will you be tuning in to the new season?

