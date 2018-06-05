Tour: Nils Frahm 2018

If you are keen to catch Berlin composer and pianist Nils Frahm live, you now have more options than just the Melbourne Festival. His tour will begin on the 7th October 2018, at Brisban’s Tivoli Theatre. Following this, he will be in Canberra, Melbourne, and Sydney.

Earlier this year he released an album titled “All Melody” and the tour is set to complement this release. You can stream or download All Melody, or listen to a preview here.

When asked about the album he said,

“All Melody was imagined to be so many things over time and it has been a whole lot, but never exactly what I planned it to be. I wanted to hear beautiful drums, drums I’ve never seen or heard before, accompanied by human voices, girls, and boys. They would sing a song from this very world and it would sound like it was from a different space. I heard a synthesiser which sounds like a harmonium playing the All Melody, melting together with a line of a harmonium sounding like a synthesiser.”