Tour: Emily Dawn

Emily Dawn comes from the Sunshine Coast, and her music style is described as Alternative Pop. She recently released a remix of the single “Wilderness” which will be promoted with a tour of the East Coast with Wolf and Willow.

Take a listen to “Wilderness” here:

Emily Dawn debuted her EP in April 2016, titled “Revive” and her music is based on her own journey and faith. If you would like to catch the talented young lady live, you can do so at the following venues:

EMILY DAWN ‘WILDERNESS’ | TOUR DATES

*With Special Guests Wolf + Willow

Saturday Feb 4th – Cup From Above, Brisbane, QLD*

Tickets available at door | 18+ only

Friday Feb 10th – The Loft, Gold Coast, QLD*

Tickets available at door | 18+ only

Saturday Feb 11th – Wharf Bar + Restaurant, Ballina, QLD*

Free Entry | 18+ only

Saturday Feb 18th – Phoenix Rising Cafe, Nimbin, QLD

Free Entry | 18+ only

Sunday Feb 19th – Fresh Cafe, Byron Bay, NSW

Free Entry | 18+ only

Friday Mar 3rd – Magnum Hotel, Airlie Beach, QLD

Tickets available at door | 18+ only

Saturday Mar 4th – Magnum Hotel, Airlie Beach, QLD

Tickets available at door | 18+ only

*MORE SHOWS TBA*

