Tour: Emily Dawn

Emily Dawn comes from the Sunshine Coast, and her music style is described as Alternative Pop. She recently released a remix of the single “Wilderness” which will be promoted with a tour of the East Coast with Wolf and Willow.
Take a listen to “Wilderness” here:
Emily Dawn debuted her EP in April 2016, titled “Revive” and her music is based on her own journey and faith. If you would like to catch the talented young lady live, you can do so at the following venues:
EMILY DAWN ‘WILDERNESS’ | TOUR DATES
*With Special Guests Wolf + Willow
Saturday Feb 4th – Cup From Above, Brisbane, QLD*
Tickets available at door | 18+ only
Friday Feb 10th – The Loft, Gold Coast, QLD*
Tickets available at door | 18+ only
Saturday Feb 11th – Wharf Bar + Restaurant, Ballina, QLD*
Free Entry | 18+ only
Saturday Feb 18th – Phoenix Rising Cafe, Nimbin, QLD
Free Entry | 18+ only
Sunday Feb 19th – Fresh Cafe, Byron Bay, NSW
Free Entry | 18+ only
Friday Mar 3rd – Magnum Hotel, Airlie Beach, QLD
Tickets available at door | 18+ only
Saturday Mar 4th – Magnum Hotel, Airlie Beach, QLD
Tickets available at door | 18+ only
*MORE SHOWS TBA*
