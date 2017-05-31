Thomas Oliver: New Video and Tour Details

Tenderly is a track that features heartfelt lyrics about how we all need love, just as we all need air and water. It also features the Weissenborn, an instrument I was not familiar with. This style of guitar is used on the lap and creates a completely different sound.

The track is taken from Floating In The Darkness, the first vocalised Thomas Oliver album released last April.

Tenderly was filmed against the backdrop of South Australia’s Flinders Ranges; sweeping shots of the Australian Outback under the scorching summer sun with a lone Oliver and his trusty guitar. The clip perfectly complements the smooth vocal harmonies and layered instrumentation.

Check out the video:

Thomas Oliver is returning to Australia for a run of headline shows this June with support from Banjo Jackson, Stephanie Grace and more musicians yet to be announced.

THOMAS OLIVER ‘FLOATING IN THE DARKNESS’ ALBUM TOUR

Wednesday 7 June

The Grace Emily, Adelaide, SA

Support from Banjo Jackson

Friday 9 June

The Milk Factory, Brisbane, QLD

Support: TBA

Saturday 10 June

Wesley Anne, Melbourne, VIC

Support: TBA

Sunday 11 June

Leadbelly, Sydney, NSW

Support from Stephanie Grace

Thursday 15 June

Babushka, Leederville, WA

Support: TBA



All tickets on sale via www.thomasoliver.co.nz

You can find Thomas Oliver on his Official Website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Soundcloud and Spotify.

