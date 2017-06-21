The Winter Gypsy – New Single and Tour

A new single from Adelaide’s “The Winter Gypsy” has recently been released. It’s called Bojke (say it as “boy-ke”) and it is described as an ode to a family dog.

We have a slightly creepy masked clip for you, check it out here:

The Winter Gypsy are already having their tracks played on Triple J, and if you like the indie folk sound, you can check them out live in a series of shows.

THE WINTER GYPSY SHOWS

Tickets from www.thewintergypsy.com

FRI 23 JUN | THE WORLD BAR, KINGS CROSS, SYD | 18+

FRI 7 JUL | THE GRACE DARLING, COLLINGWOOD, MELB | 18+

SAT 8 JUL | EXETER HOTEL BEER GARDEN, ADELAIDE, SA | 18+

