The Ruminaters Summer Tour

Whoohoo (can I start a post with a whoohoo?), Sydney group “The Ruminaters” have announced a tour starting late February 2017.

You may remember us chatting about their EP ‘I Used To Hate The Ruminaters, Now I Like Them‘, and their second album is on the cards and we will hopefully be listening to it later this year.

So, unfortunately not all states are covered, but if you are in Victoria, Queensland or New South Wales and want to catch them live – this is your chance.

Tour dates are as follows:

Saturday 18th Feb: Mountain Sounds Festival, Central Coast NSW

Friday 24th Feb: El Topo Basement, Bondi NSW

Saturday 25th Feb: Secret Garden Festival, Brownlow Hill NSW

Thursday 9th Mar: Moonshine, Manly NSW

Saturday 18th Mar: Party In The Park Festival, Narrabeen NSW

Saturday 18th Mar: Surfing World Surf Camp, Seal Rocks NSW

Saturday 25th Mar: The Northern, Byron Bay NSW

Sunday 26th Mar: Miami Shark Bar, Gold Coast QLD

Thursday 13th Apr: Baha Taco’s, Rye VIC

Friday 14th Apr: Yah Yah’s, Melbourne VIC

Saturday 15th Apr: Boogie Festival, Tallarook, VIC

