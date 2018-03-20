The Ruminaters – Boys off Work

The Ruminaters ditch the clothes and paint eyes on their eyelids, in the new video clip for single “Boys off Work”. This nude biking, bye bye to the boss clip is a collaboration with director Marcus Haney who has previously worked with Coldplay, Elton John and Mumford and Sons.

Even the cover has a retro hippy vibe to it:

This tune comes from their album WELCOME TO FLIGHT S.U.N. 91 which is available now. You can watch the quirky vid right here:

If you want to catch the boys on tour, now is the time if you are in the area. Dates are as follows:

‘LEFT OUR JOBS’ FOREVER TOUR

Friday Mar 23 The Cambridge Hotel Newcastle

Saturday Mar 24 The Lansdowne Sydney

Sunday Mar 25 North Gong Hotel Wollongong

Saturday Mar 31 The Recky Pacific Palms

You May Also Like: