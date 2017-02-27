Are you a fan of the TV show Bob’s Burgers? If you are, you may be interested to hear that on Friday May 12th Sub Pop will release, via Inertia Music, The Bob’s Burgers Music Album: a massive collection of 107 songs from the first 107 episodes of 20th Century Fox Television’s Emmy-award winning hit comedy.

Two singles off the album have already been released. Here is Bad Stuff Happens in the Bathroom:

The Bob’s Burgers Music Album is out Friday May 12, 2017 on Sub Pop via Inertia Music



Get it here: https://Inertia.lnk.to/BobsBurgers

