Stateside New EP – Naive and New Video – The Way We Were

Brisbane alternative rockers Stateside have just released their second EP titled Naive, and instead of writing about it I have been listening on YouTube and got a little sidetracked listening… over and over over.

At least it beats the Disney Jr soundtrack I guess.

“Writing this EP gave me a chance to put my emotional turmoil out on paper and for the world to see.”

Erin Reus – Stateside

The first single is The Way We Were which has already had over 200,000 views on YouTube – and that’s before the 5 times I watched it this morning.

The band formed in 2014 and have since spent a lot of time honing their sound alongside relentless touring to build a strong nationwide fanbase. Bands they have toured with include The Wonder Years, Knuckle Puck, As It Is, Cute Is What We Aim For, With Confidence and The Kids In Glass Houses.

The release of the new EP Naive, and the new single and video The Way We Were precede the announcement of a run of tour dates. This is definitely a band I think would offer a high energy and fun show. I will look forward to the tour announcement.

