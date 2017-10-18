Sia – Everyday is Christmas

Fans of Adelaide girl Sia will be getting into the Christmas spirit as this 8 x Grammy Award Nominee has announced a holiday album. It’s called “Everyday is Christmas” and it will be released on November 17th, 2017.

The songs are all original, no traditional covers included.

EVERYDAY IS CHRISTMAS Tracklisting: 1. Santa’s Coming For Us

2. Candy Cane Lane

3. Snowman

4. Snowflake

5. Ho Ho Ho

6. Puppies Are Forever

7. Sunshine

8. Underneath The Mistletoe

9. Everyday is Christmas

10. Underneath The Christmas Lights

SIA | NOSTALGIC FOR THE PRESENT | 2017 TOUR DATES With Charli XCX, MØ and Amy Shark



Tickets available here and further tour information is available here

Thursday 30th November AAMI Park, Melbourne (All Ages)

Saturday 2nd December Allianz Stadium, Sydney (All Ages)

