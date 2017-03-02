She-Devils: The World Laughs (Single)

She-Devils are a two-some from Montreal and have just been signed to Secretly Canadian. To mark the occasion they have released a new single and video clip titled “The World Laughs”.

The duo consists of Audrey Ann and Kyle Jukka who get their inspiration from a diverse range of music with a leaning towards the 60’s. They look to artists such as Iggy Pop, Madonna, T-Rex and Can with the results being a unique sound.

Listen to the single and watch the retro style video here:

She-Devils direct their own videos, and Audrey is in charge of the artwork which goes with their music.

“The World Laughs” by She-Devils is out now on Secretly Canadian via Inertia Music. Get it here: https://Inertia.lnk.to/TheWorldLaughs

