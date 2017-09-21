Shame: New Single and Tour

UK band Shame have released a new single and video clip titled “Concrete”. The 5 piece group have a bit of a punk vibe going on, and the video reflects this.

When asked to describe the song, Charlie Steen the singer and lyricist for Shame said,

It’s about someone who’s trapped in a relationship and they’re being pummelled into surrender.It’s not about a physically abusive relationship – more an emotionally and psychologically draining one. The call-and-response vocals [between Steen and bassist Josh Finerty] is the central figure’s own internal dialogue. They are dealing with two different things that they don’t want to address.

Take a look, but don’t take it too seriously:

Next year the boys will be part of the Laneway Festival and will be making their way to Australia. Their live shows receive rave reviews and the tour dates are below.

Friday, February 2 | St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival, Adelaide SA

Saturday, February 3 | St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, February 4 | St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival, Sydney NSW

Saturday, February 10 | St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, February 11 | St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival, Fremantle WA

