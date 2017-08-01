Rackett: New Video and Tour

Punk pop band Rackett is from Sydney and their third single is titled “Prey”. They have released a quirky new video clip to go with the tune, it has quite the retro vibe.

Check it out:

Where’s your head at? The girls are being talked about, with Rolling Stones describing the song as:

Alongside the shrugged casualness of the brutality, the song itself bubbles with an equal swaying, smiling innocence, as poignant, poetic lines (“in your arms, I’m in your web”) are masked by a sickly sweet delivery”.

Rackett will be featured as the face of General Pants fall/winter collection 2017.

Want to see them live? Here are the details:

Get your tickets at https://www.rackett.tv/

