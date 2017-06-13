Entertainment - Beauty and Lace Online Magazine

Entertainment, Music, Celebrity and TV News

RAC – New Music Video

by

RAC (ar-ay-cee), is an award winning Grammy artist who has a brand new clip for his single “I Still Wanna Know”.

It features a happy postman who isn’t overly good at his job. Take a look:

The tune has an upbeat feel to it and comes ahead of his new album, titled EGO. This is set for release on Friday July 14th 2017.

 

The tracklist for EGO goes a little something like this:

RAC / EGO
1. Fever (feat. KNA)
2. I Still Wanna Know (feat. Rivers Cuomo)
3. Nobody (feat. Chaos Chaos)
4. Unusual (feat. MNDR)
5. This Song (feat. Rostam)
6. No One Has To Know (feat. Joywave)
7. The Beautiful Game (feat. St. Lucia)
8. Johnny Cash (feat. Scavenger Hunt)
9. It’s A Shame (feat. Pink Feathers)
10. Be (feat. Jordan Corey)
11. Heartbreak Summer (feat. K.Flay)
12. Find A Way (feat. Alice MK)
13. Heavy (feat. Karl Kling)
14. End


