Pretty City: Event Details

Pretty City are back from a Canadian tour and are ready to celebrate the Queen’s birthday with Melbourne and Sydney fans.

With some special (and oh very secret) guests accompanying them, what better way to spend a long weekend?

Their music is described as “energetic, melodic fuzz rock”. What’s not to love?

Here are the event details:

Saturday June 10th 2017

Northcote Social Club, Melbourne

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/pretty-city-tickets-34060239092

Sunday June 11th 2017

Brighton Up Bar, Sydney

Tickets: https://www.musicglue.com/brighton-up-bar/events/11-jun-17-pretty-city-brighton-up-bar/

