Pom Poko – Follow the Lights

A quirky new single has just been released by Norwegian quarter Pom Poko. It’s called Follow the Lights and is the first offering from their debut album which will be released in 2019.

The foursome consist of Ragnhild on the lead vocals, Ola on the drums, Jonas on bass and Martin on the guitar. This is classed as alternative rock, and there is definitely some unique and complicated rhythm thrown in. Want to hear it? Listen now…

Described as “raucous and unpredictable” we think this pretty much sums it up. Cool, right? The band have been busy at a number of festival shows and are about to visit the UK to support Darwin Deez.

‘Follow The Lights’ by Pom Poko is out now on Bella Union via [PIAS]. Get it here: https://inertia.lnk.to/PomPoko_FTLPR