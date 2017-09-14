Entertainment - Beauty and Lace Online Magazine

Entertainment, Music, Celebrity and TV News

You are here: Home / **VIEW ALL ENTERTAINMENT** / New Video: Don’t Stir Your Coffee If It’s Cold

New Video: Don’t Stir Your Coffee If It’s Cold

by Leave a Comment

It is pretty clear that folk artist Clint Wilson knows that coffee is the secret to sustaining life. His single “Don’t Stir Your Coffee If It’s Cold” makes us a little sad while wanting to tap our feet.

This is a ballad from the Australian, and his explanation of the song is this:

“We wanted the video to be really simple but still carry the weight of the song. The video is about a group of different people stirring coffee “till it’s cold” thinking about shit that’s going on in their lives, fears and secrets they don’t really share with anyone.”

Clint Wilson finds his inspiration from the likes of Paul Kelly, The Church and Pete Murray. There is a video clip to accompany the single and it was shot and directed by Glenn Triggs. You can watch it right here:

As you can see, it is literally over three minutes of people stirring their coffee. But, it is deeper than that as their troubling thoughts are revealed.

Now, go grab yourself a coffee and let us know what you think in the comments section below. 


You May Also Like:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  
Read previous post:
New Movie: Mother!

If you have seen Black Swan and Requiem for a Dream, a new movie which is now out in cinemas...

Close