New Single for Natalie Prass: Sisters

Natalie Prass recently debuted on Conan, and now she has released the second single from her new and upcoming album titled The Future and The Past.

The album will be out on June 1st, 2018, but in the meantime, you can check out the single “Sisters”:

As you can see the clip is animated in quite a quirky and artistic way. The lyrics are kind of an ode to sisterhood and the strength of being a woman.

Other tracks on the album will include:

Natalie Prass / The Future And The Past

1. Oh My
2. Short Court Style
3. Interlude Your Fire
4. The Fire
5. Hot for the Mountain
6. Lost
7. Sisters
8. Never Too Late
9. Ship Go Down
10. Nothing To Say
11. Far From You
12. Ain’t Nobody

So, what do you think of the single Sisters? Let us know in the comments section below!

