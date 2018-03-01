New Music: Scarlet Drive – CETO

It has been a while since we have shared a new tune, but today we have one from alternate rockers, Scarlet Drive. They come from Perth, WA and their breakout single was back in May 2017 with “Sad Robot”.

Featured on Triple J Unearthed, Scarlet Drive are quickly making a name for themselves and their EP will be out later this year.

The new single is called “Ceto” and you can listen to it right here:

Their sound has been described as a mix of punk, funk, reggae and alt rock, so what do you think?

You May Also Like: