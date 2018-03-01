Entertainment - Beauty and Lace Online Magazine

Entertainment, Music, Celebrity and TV News

You are here: Home / **VIEW ALL ENTERTAINMENT** / New Music: Scarlet Drive – CETO

New Music: Scarlet Drive – CETO

by Leave a Comment

It has been a while since we have shared a new tune, but today we have one from alternate rockers, Scarlet Drive. They come from Perth, WA and their breakout single was back in May 2017 with “Sad Robot”.

Featured on Triple J Unearthed, Scarlet Drive are quickly making a name for themselves and their EP will be out later this year.

The new single is called “Ceto” and you can listen to it right here:

Their sound has been described as a mix of punk, funk, reggae and alt rock, so what do you think?


You May Also Like:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

March 2018
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  
Read previous post:
USER REVIEWS: Delicious Season 2

Delicious is a television show starring the amusing actress Dawn French, of The Vicar of Dibley fame. We were fortunate...

Close