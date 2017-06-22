New Movie: To the Bone (Netflix)

Netflix have released a trailer for a new movie, To the Bone. As what is set to be another confrontational offering from the streaming company, this is sure to be a talking point amongst families.

This will premiere on July 14th 2017.

Ellen (Lily Collins) is a 20 year old who has anorexia. This is a movie about her journey and the assistance she receives from her doctor (Keanu Reeves). If the response to 13 Reasons Why is enough to go on, this is going to be controversial.

You can watch the preview here:

Directed by Marti Noxon, this Netflix Original offering has a rating of MA 15+.

Will you be tuning in? Do you think this will create a positive discussion or a negative one?

