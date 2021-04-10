New Movie: Those Who Wish Me Dead

Oscar winner Jolie (“Girl, Interrupted,” the “Maleficent” films) stars as Hannah, a smoke jumper still reeling from the loss of three lives she failed to save from a fire when she comes across a traumatized 12-year-old boy with nowhere else to turn.

The film also stars Nicholas Hoult (the “X-Men” films), Finn Little (“Reckoning”, “Storm Boy”), Aiden Gillen (“Game of Thrones,” “Peaky Blinders”), Medina Senghore (“Happy!”), Tyler Perry (“Vice,” “Gone Girl”), Jake Weber (“Midway,” “Homeland”), and Jon Bernthal (“Ford v Ferrari,” “Wind River”).

Watch the trailer for Those Who Wish Me Dead:

Oscar nominee Sheridan (“Hell or High Water,” “Wind River”) directed from a screenplay by Michael Koryta and Charles Leavitt and Sheridan, based on the book by Koryta.

New Line Cinema presents a BRON Studios/FILMRIGHTS Production, in Association with Creative Wealth Media, a Film by Taylor Sheridan, “Those Who Wish Me Dead.”

In Australian cinemas on May 13