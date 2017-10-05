Entertainment - Beauty and Lace Online Magazine

New Movie: The Snowman

If you are looking for a new thriller to hook you in, The Snowman will be in cinemas from October 19th, 2017.

The cast includes Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Gainsbourg and J.K. Simmons and the movie is directed by Tomas Alfredson.

Fassbender plays a detective investigating a serial killer who strikes during winter. In addition to the suspense and mystery, the film is sure to have beautiful scenery as it was shot entirely in Norway.

Watch the preview here:

Will The Snowman be on your movie watching list?

