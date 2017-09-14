Entertainment - Beauty and Lace Online Magazine

New Movie: Mother!

If you have seen Black Swan and Requiem for a Dream, a new movie which is now out in cinemas called “Mother!” is from the same filmmaker (Darren Aronofsky). The darkness of those two movies is enough to make us curious about where this new story will take us.

Starring Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer, this is a psychological thriller. It is based on a couple who have some uninvited guests and it causes some upset to their peaceful lives.

Take a look at the preview:

With a cast like this, and a trailer which is more than a little bit creepy, Mother! is going to be a popular choice for moviegoers.

Will you be going to see this? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

