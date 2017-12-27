Entertainment - Beauty and Lace Online Magazine

New Movie: Mortal Engines (Coming Soon)

There is something to look forward to next summer, because Academy Award winning filmmakers Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens have a treat for you. It’s called Mortal Engines and is based on a book series by Philip Reeve.

It is set thousands of years in a steampunk version of London, long after humankind has had to adapt to a previous destruction. Giant cities stroll the streets in this epic movie which is set to be a smash hit. This stars Robert Sheehan and Hera Hilmar as the leads. Hera Hilmar is from Iceland and Robert Sheehan is of Irish descent.

Take a look at the trailer, which gives you a taste without revealing too much:

While you are waiting, there is always the books to get you started.

Is this on your list of much watch movies?


