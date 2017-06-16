Entertainment - Beauty and Lace Online Magazine

New Movie: Happy Death Day (Coming Soon)

A trailer has just been released for an upcoming movie called Happy Death Day. It will be hitting Australian cinemas from October 12th 2017.

This is a movie for horror fans, and stars Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard and Ruby Modine. Judging by the preview, it is about a young woman who lives the same day over and over as she tries not to be killed. Sound familiar? We have seen a few of these Groundhog Day style movies recently – how will this rate?

Check out the trailer:

What do you think? Will Happy Death Day be on your watch list?


