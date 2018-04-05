Entertainment - Beauty and Lace Online Magazine

New Movie: A Quiet Place

This week at the movies is A Quiet Place, and it is getting positive reviews by critics and movie goers. This is said to be a thriller about a family of four, who are being hunted by something dark and mysterious.

If these creatures hear you, they will kill you so the only way to survive is to be silent.

It is rated M for horror themes and violence and runs at approximately 90 minutes. A Quiet Place is directed by John Krasinski, who also stars in the movie. The rest of the cast includes Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds.

