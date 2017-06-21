New Feature Documentary: Chicken People (Coming Soon)

Icon Film Distribution has announced a limited release of a new feature documentary. It’s called Chicken People and it will be in cinemas from July 6th 2017. According to the official synopsis, it goes a little something like this…

CHICKEN PEOPLE is a sticky beak into a world where a bent feather can mean a broken American dream. This chirpy feature documentary follows breeders Brian C, Shari and Brian K as their chickens compete for the ultimate title of Grand Champion at the Ohio National Poultry Show.

Over the course of a year, they face highs and lows from inconsistent feather markings, to an outbreak of the Avian flu that may lead to a shutdown of the chicken championships. Drawn from all walks of life, the CHICKEN PEOPLE let you into their fascinating world as they share their passion for poultry, and how competing provides a place for their dreams to roost.

CHICKEN PEOPLE is a heart-warming look at the ultimate best-in-show of chicken perfection.

