Movie Review: Monster Trucks

I finished off a big weekend with an afternoon at Event Cinemas in Marion for an advanced screening of Monster Trucks with my family thanks to Paramount Pictures.

I’ll be honest, I didn’t do a lot of research before jumping at this chance. I saw Monster Trucks and figured my boys would love it, they both love playing with their cars and trucks.

The family and I headed out for a movie afternoon; hubby, Miss 13, Master 8, Master almost 3 and I. The movie was enjoyed by all of us. Master almost 3 is not quite at the sitting in the cinema nicely stage so there were times that he did get restless but the bulk of the movie saw him watching the action.

Synopsis: Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into, Tripp (Lucas Till), a high school senior, builds a Monster Truck from bits and pieces of scrapped cars. After an accident at a nearby oil-drilling site displaces a strange and subterranean creature with a taste and a talent for speed, Tripp may have just found the key to getting out of town and a most unlikely friend. Melding cutting edge visual effects and state-of-the-art CGI, Monster Trucks is an action filled adventure for the whole family that will keep you on the edge of your seat and ultimately touch your heart.

Monster Trucks is a fun family movie full of laughs, rated PG for mild themes but I don’t think you would have issues even with young children; though it would of course depend on the child. My Master almost 3 wasn’t scared.

Tripp, played by Lucas Till, is a high school senior looking for a way out of his home town. He is building a truck out of parts he can salvage from the local junkyard.

A nearby oil-drilling site run by the ruthless Reece Tenneson (Rob Lowe) suffers an accident after warnings to stop drilling because of an underground water pocket are ignored. The explosion unearths subterranean creatures of a brand new species, something of a walrus and octopus cross. The creatures can look a little fierce but they are also super cute – they just need to keep their mouths shut.

Living so close to an oil source that is what they feed on, and it certainly gives them the need for speed.

Monster Trucks is a sweet movie that sees the little guy take on a huge corporation for the good of an ecosystem. It has quite an innocent love story interwoven and is full of laughs.

The effects are fantastic and I found them quite realistic, CGI has certainly come a long way in recent years. Creech is a fluid creature who fit in his scenes seamlessly.

Meredith, played by Jane Levy, is paired up with Tripp to tutor him in Biology. She is the classic good girl; clean cut, studious and completely prepared. She and Tripp are at school together but in completely different circles so haven’t really mixed, until the tutoring is set to begin and Tripp doesn’t turn up.

Monster Trucks is quite a simple story, it’s fun and it’s action packed with plenty to entertain.

Tripp has big plans for a truck he’s building but he never expected it to be monster powered. A beautiful new truck comes in after suffering extensive damage in the explosion and Tripp starts working on taking the engine, until he finds his engine bay has been commissioned for another purpose.

This is a story about looking past appearances, getting to know people on deeper levels and forging unlikely friendships.

Tripp has never made school a number one priority so his intelligence is easily overlooked, until you see the ingenuity of his engineering skills when it comes to making modifications to his truck to accommodate an interesting new power source.

Alongside Lucas Till and Jane Levy are appearances by Rob Lowe, Australia’s Samara Weaving, Danny Glover, Barry Pepper and Thomas Lennon.

The movie is directed by Chris Wedge and distributed by Paramount Pictures.

Screening starts in a cinema near you January 12th.

