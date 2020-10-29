Movie Review: Fatman

If you are looking for a Christmas movie that is the complete opposite of what you would normally watch then FATMAN is for you! Hubby and I sat down on Saturday night to watch this flick. I knew from the start he would love it as he is a massive fan of dark comedy, while I am the quintessential poster girl of Hallmark Christmas movies.

Well, I may be emotionally scarred for life but Hubby loved it!!!

Fatman aka Santa Claus is a gun-toting angry man fed up with children’s lack of respect (they shoot at his sleigh) and feeling like he has lost his influence and way. Is it time for him to hang up his coat?

With the “business” suffering he has to take a deal to work with the military for two months to help make ends meet. Meanwhile, a disgruntled child hires a hitman (who has a grudge against Santa) to take him out!

The action film is written and directed by Eshom Nelms and Ian Nelms and stars Mel Gibson, Walton Goggins, and Marianne Jean-Baptiste. Mel Gibson cast as the Fatman is pure genius as he is the anti-Santa.

It is like they said let’s make an anti-Christmas movie to top off the year that was 2020. Watch out Die Hard you may have some competition!



Even though I am not a huge fan of dark comedy and I love my traditional Christmas movies I still enjoyed it while Hubby was chuckling saying he will happily watch it again.



Thank you to Icon Film Distribution for the opportunity to watch and review this movie for Beauty and Lace. You will find Fatman out in the cinemas from the 19th November 2020.