Luxury Audio Systems by Sonus Faber

Sonus Faber have been creating hand crafted loudspeakers for over 30 years. These speakers bring a touch of elegance and sophistication into your home, office or vehicle and create a talking point for something which has traditionally been clunky and dull looking.

These loudspeakers are luxury items which you can enjoy every day, and are a worthwhile investment for both music lovers and those with an eye for detail.

Each design has a unique story to tell, and the sound quality is exceptional making these pieces not only functional but visually appealing. There are a range of collections to choose from, and styles and colours to complement any interior.

With crisp, clear sounds, the music you love will be taken to another level, and your home theatre will become your favourite room in the house.

From the Principia Collection:

The limited edition “Lyre” design:

The Chameleon T:

These are just a few of the designs in the range, some are available in different finishes and the Chameleon has interchangeable colours to change as you see fit. It is refreshing to read about the core values of the company, which are “artisan workmanship, technology and sensitiveness” as these are rare characteristics in todays disposable world.

For more information on the brand please visit www.sonusfaber.com


