Kill Dirty Youth are an alternative rock band from Melbourne and their new film clip for “Pay the Man” has recently been revealed. It comes from their upcoming EP “Let’s Hang Out” which will be released December 31st, 2016 via Bandcamp.

Take a listen and watch the clip for “Pay the Man” here:

The group have an upcoming tour to coincide with their new work, you can check them out at the venues below.





