Introducing Dream Wife

Dream Wife are Rakel Mjöll (lead vocals), Alice Go (guitar and vocals) and Bella Podpadec (bass and vocals). The trio formed as part of a performance art piece at Brighton University Art School in 2014 as a short term project but their edgy songwriting efforts received such a lot of attention from fans and the industry that it grew into a more permanent arrangement.

Recently the trio supported The Kills on their US tour, they have also supported Sleigh Bells through Europe and if the attention they are attracting is anything to go by it won’t be long before they’re the headline act.

Strong femininity and and empowering attitude combine with a unique and unparalleled visual and sonic identity in their breakthrough single Somebody.

Check out the video for Somebody here:

The lyrics of Somebody are an important message – I am not my body, I am somebody. Regardless of how I look or what I’m doing there is more to me than just what you see. Pair the powerful lyrics with gritty guitars and a bass-line that had me bouncing and you get a track that made it to #1 on Hype Machine when it was released.

Dream Wife pull together vocals that are both lilting and screamy with simple pop hooks and catchy guitar riffs for a final product that reminds me of The Cars, Blondie and Transvision Vamp frontwoman Wendy James.

Believe was the debut single self-released by the band in 2015 before they focused on exhilarating live shows. 2016 saw them release their debut EP and 2017 looks to be an even bigger year with the expected release of their debut album.

For more information find them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

